Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat bags Swaraj Trophy yet again

Fourth win in a row; feted for excellence in project implementation

Published: 18th February 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat has added yet another feather to its cap. It  has won the Swaraj Trophy for being the Best District Panchayat for the fourth time in a row.
District panchayat president D Suresh Kumar said that it was optimum utilisation of project funds, excellence in project planning, implementation of projects for the benefit of people and accuracy in administrative matters by the panchayat that helped it fetch the award for the fourth time. 

During the financial year 2020-21, the district panchayat was able to utilise 99 per cent of the plan outlay in the general category and 98 per cent in other categories. The successful implementation of various schemes for women, geriatric welfare, palliative care, transgender people and so on has helped it fetch the award. The president further added that the implementation of  projects with an emphasis on housing and water conservation has helped the district panchayat to come first.

When the pandemic hit, the panchayat could implement a lot of welfare activities as well as activities to control the spread of the disease, he said. Special Covid wards were set up in the district hospitals and immunisation arrangements were done.  

Patients were also given food and the panchayat implemented a free dialysis programme called ‘Ashwas’ for kidney patients. Patients who had undergone kidney and liver transplants were given free medication. An amount of Rs 1 crore was utilised for this. More than Rs 3 crore has been spent for the financial assistance scheme for Scheduled Caste and General Women engaged in traditional industries. In addition, ` 42 lakh was spent on creating employment opportunities for women.

Other schemes such as ‘Patheyam’ which provides food to the poor, self-employment training scheme for the differently abled  and scholarship for children with special needs were carried out. Rs 8 lakh was spent on housing for transgender people who had land and Rs 2 lakh for buying land.Various schemes to increase production in farms were carried out. Scholarship schemes were also implemented in Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe areas. 

