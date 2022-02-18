STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Valiyakulam canal turns dumping yard, residents suffer

Three years back, a resident S Kuppuswamy, had filed a petition to the State Human Rights Commission.

Valiyakulam Canal filled with garbage near Thaliyal. City residents dump garbage in the canal making it a breeding ground for mosquitoes | B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Valiyakulam Canal at Thaliyal in the capital is choking due to waste. Plastic waste and garbage from households, hotels and even slaughterhouses are dumped in it. Due to the accumulated waste, the canal has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Local residents have been seeking a solution to the long-standing issue for years now.

Three years back, a resident S Kuppuswamy, had filed a petition to the State Human Rights Commission. Following the petition, the commission had ordered the authorities concerned to come up with a project to eliminate the dumping of waste in the canal. 

However, even after two years, the project hasn’t taken off. “Since it falls under the jurisdiction of the minor irrigation department, the human rights commission ordered the department to take the necessary steps to revive the canal. The department claimed in a letter that a tender was called and the works would commence soon. But the project never took off. The authorities didn’t even bother to visit the place and assess the situation. We submitted another petition to the human rights commission last year regarding the delay. However, we haven’t received any response yet,” said  Kuppuswamy.

Kuppuswamy’s house is situated in a low-lying area. “Water enters the house even during light showers. Even the waste thrown into the canal accumulates in our area. Mosquito menace has also increased in the area leading to the outbreak of diseases such as dengue. However, the authorities are yet to come up with any viable solution to resolve the issue,” he said.

Sinu S R, another resident, is going through a similar situation. “Thaliyal lacks an efficient drainage system. When it rains, due to improper waste management, waste enters houses in the area. The corporation has set up bins nearby the canals to segregate waste. The workers bring garbage collected to this point and after segregating, burn several plastic waste here. This has led to residents facing several health problems,” he said.

“The unbearable stench coming from the continuous dumping of waste near my house has made our lives difficult. The situation is worse for people living in low-lying areas. It is even difficult for them to carry out their basic needs. If a barrier is constructed around the canal by the authorities, it will at least help in preventing the illegal dumping of waste,” said Sinu.

Leelamani K M, who has been living in the area for the past 20 years said, “The canal used to be clean and there was no waste dumping. However, over the years, people started dumping waste and now the situation has worsened. It has even become difficult to pass through the area due to the stench. Authorities should take immediate steps to restore the canal to its original glory.”

Kalady ward councillor, V Sivakumar agrees with the residents. He said the Valiyakulam Canal has become a dumping ground for the past 15 years. “Though we have approached many authorities regarding the issue, we haven’t received any favourable response. Hence, we have approached the state government so that a solution is soon found,” he said.

