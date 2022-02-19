STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Knife used to kill shop employee found

The knife was razor sharp and Rajendran said he got it while working as a mason in Tamil Nadu four months ago.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing Ambalamukku murder on Friday managed to garner a crucial piece of evidence as they recovered the knife that was allegedly used to murder Vineetha Mol, an employee of a shop. The knife was seized from the room used by the suspect Rajendran.

Rajendran was staying in a room close to the tea stall at Peroorkada where he was working as a supplier. The police said the knife was found hidden inside an unused PVC pipe that was earlier used to drain waste water. The police sources said the knife was made of steel and measured about eight inches. “The blade measured about five inches, while the handle was three inches long,” said V Sajikumar, Peroorkada SHO. 

The knife was razor sharp and Rajendran said he got it while working as a mason in Tamil Nadu four months ago. “He claimed that he got it from the place where he was working as a mason,” the SHO said.
The knife was allegedly concealed after the bloodstains were washed off.

The traces of blood stains could be detected during forensic examination, police sources said. The police confirmed that Rajendran did not get any support in hiding the weapon or relocating to Tamil Nadu. “He did not mingle with the hotel staff and kept aloof from them. Whenever he got a break, he went back to his room and stayed alone there. He was a reticent person,” the police added.  Rajendran’s police custody, meanwhile, ended on Friday and he was sent to judicial custody.

