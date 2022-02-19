Manikkal poised to be emerging tourist spot

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism is going to get a major boost as the department is exploring more local tourist spots in the district. Manikkal, situated on the outskirts of the capital with multiple tourist attractions, is being turned into an emerging destination. The project, Puzhayozhukum Manikkal spearheaded by Haritha Keralam Mission, is being implemented as part of the Nava Kerala Mission.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is planning to set up a modern centre and toilet facility for tourists who visit Velavoor in Manikkal panchayat. To attract more footfall, DTPC is planning to develop Vellanikkal Rock, a 5-acre rock bed hillock and Thamburan-Thamburatti Rock located in the panchayat.

“These two rocks are major attractions here and are frequented by local tourists. Vellanikkal is more popular. During the weekend more than 1,000 people visit the spot to enjoy its scenic beauty. But both these spots have no basic amenities and we aim to ensure a safe environment for the tourists,” said an official with the tourism department.

The authorities are also planning to convert the old Velavoor Bridge into a tourist attraction. The authorities have approached the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) — the custodian of the bridge — to get permission for implementing the project.

“When the new national highway came, the old road and the bridge becme obsolete. The government decided to promote tourism activities on age-old abandoned bridges. There is a natural pathway on the bank of the river flowing beneath the bridge. We are setting up a cycle track and natural walkway there. Visitors can enjoy the scenic beauty, farmlands and river,” said the official. The tourism authorities plan to explore farm and water tourism at Manikkal with the help of the panchayat and other departments.

“Mamam river, which originates from Thamburan-Thamburatti para is one of the 44 rivers in the state. More than 10-km of the river stretch passes through the panchayat,” said the official. The authorities are planning to introduce activities like coracle rides in the lake.

“The authorities are planning to set up homestays here and create more livelihood for local people,” the official added.

Reviving Mamam river

Manikkal panchayat president Kuthirakulam Jayan said the panchayat has already started initiatives to revive Mamam river and farming activities there. “‘The project, ‘Puzhayozhukum Manikkal’, is a priority of the state government. Its main objective is to transform Manikkal into a model panchayat. We are also planning to restore paddy cultivation in 200 acres of farmland and explore organic farming of vegetables and fruits,” he said.

“There are many illegal encroachments in the area. There is pollution in various parts of the river. We will clear all the encroachments and ensure the protection of the river,” said Jayan. He said, they will also explore Grameen Tourism prospects at Manikkal. “We will start water lily cultivation and fish farming. We will also reintroduce traditional farming methods,” said Jayan.

