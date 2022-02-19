Many chip in to clean Capital after Attukal pongala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has set another model by ensuring that all the premises of houses and buildings, where the Attukal pongala was observed, were cleaned in record time.



As Covid protocol is in place, woman devotees made the offerings for the Attukal pongala from their houses, this year too. In a statement on Friday, Mayor S Arya Rajendran, no expense was incurred to clean the premises and compounds of houses and apartments in the city.

The city corporation, prior to the start of the festival, had conducted five meetings to ensure no waste is dumped on the roads from the houses during the pongala, like last year. The authorities also deployed corporation staff and permanent cleaning employees from Thumboormozhi to ensure the premises are clean. SPC volunteers, Green Army, service organisations and residents associations also participated in the cleaning drive.

The tipper lorry and contractor associations dispatched 15 tipper lorries for free. Autorickshaw drivers in the city also volunteered to take part in the drive. Employees working in hotels were also invited to volunteer. The mayor appreciated the efforts of the various organisations for their support in ensuring the city was cleaned after the pongala festivities.