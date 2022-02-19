STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Organisational issues in some pockets: CPM

There draft report observed that there are some organisational issues that still persist in districts like Alappuzha and Palakkad. However, these cannot be termed as part of factional feuds.

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though factional issues in the CPM have become a thing of the past, certain organisational issues still persist in some parts of the state, observed the CPM leadership. The CPM state secretariat on Friday issued its nod to the draft Work Report to be presented before the party state conference that begins on March 1. 

There draft report observed that there are some organisational issues that still persist in districts like Alappuzha and Palakkad. However, these cannot be termed as part of factional feuds. “Factional issues in the party have come to an end. Skirmishes in some places are related to regional-level developments. At the leadership level, there are no factional feuds,” pointed out sources. 

The party had taken disciplinary action against a slew of leaders including Alappuzha strongman G Sudhakaran after the recent assembly elections. It is in this backdrop that the report lists out the issues that need to be addressed. 

The two-part report touches upon the party’s political and organisational performance in the last four years. It also mentions about the government’s performance till date and activities planned for the future. 
The document on the government’s future plans has been revised and included in the report. 

