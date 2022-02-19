Regional office for PWD design wing to be set up

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PWD Minister PA Mohammed Riyas has directed to set up a regional office in Thiruvananthapuram for the design section of Public Works Department. The minister was addressing a meeting of the District Infrastructure Coordination Committee (DICC) on Friday, which met to review the construction work under the department in the district. The decision was made to deploy officers as part of the existing main office without creating special posts.

The regional office is being set up to expedite work on roads, bridges and buildings taken up by various sections under the department and to complete the work on time.