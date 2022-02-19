STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Regional office for PWD design wing to be set up

PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas has directed to set up a regional office in Thiruvananthapuram for the design section of Public Works Department.

Published: 19th February 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PWD Minister PA Mohammed Riyas has directed to set up a regional office in Thiruvananthapuram for the design section of Public Works Department. The minister was addressing a meeting of the District Infrastructure Coordination Committee (DICC) on Friday, which met to review the construction work under the department in the district. The decision was made to deploy officers as part of the existing main office without creating special posts.

The regional office is being set up to expedite work on roads, bridges and buildings taken up by various sections under the department and to complete the work on time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp