Thiruvananthapuram Corp tops in implementing Amrut projects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has been adjudged the best local body in the state for its outstanding performance in implementing the Amrut scheme funded by the Central and state governments. As many as 237 of the 270 projects, taken up by the corporation under Amrut-I, have been completed while 24 are nearing completion.

On Wednesday, Minister of Local Self Government MV Govindan gave away the award to the corporation secretary during the state-level inauguration ceremony of Amrut-II. Mayor S Arya Rajendran lauded the staff for their efforts in carrying out the projects to the best of their ability.