Three cops injured in mob attack

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three police officers, including an inspector attached with the Fort station, sustained injuries after being attacked by a mob in Singarathoppu colony near Manacaud in the early hours of Friday. Inspector J Rakesh and two other civil police officers were injured in the attack. Rakesh received injuries on his neck after being hit with an iron rod from behind.

The police said a case has been registered in this regard, but no arrest has been made so far. The police had gone on patrol duty after they were tipped off about a drunken brawl in the area.

Earlier on Thursday, there were clashes between two groups before the procession that was taken out in connection with Attukal Pongala. The police team had gone to the place to avoid continuation of the clash. The police sources said minor boys were also involved in the attack on the policemen. The attackers were in inebriated state, the police added.