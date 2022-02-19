STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three cops injured in mob attack

The police said a case has been registered in this regard, but no arrest has been made so far. The police had gone on patrol duty after they were tipped off about a drunken brawl in the area.

Published: 19th February 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three police officers, including an inspector attached with the Fort station, sustained injuries after being attacked by a mob in Singarathoppu colony near Manacaud in the early hours of Friday. Inspector J Rakesh and two other civil police officers were injured in the attack. Rakesh received injuries on his neck after being hit with an iron rod from behind.

The police said a case has been registered in this regard, but no arrest has been made so far. The police had gone on patrol duty after they were tipped off about a drunken brawl in the area.

Earlier on Thursday, there were clashes between two groups before the procession that was taken out in connection with Attukal Pongala. The police team had gone to the place to avoid continuation of the clash. The police sources said minor boys were also involved in the attack on the policemen. The attackers were in inebriated state, the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mob attack
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp