Bhashakkoru Dollar Awards announced

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Culture Saji Cherian will present the Bhashakkoru Dollar Award 2019 and 2021 to P Arun Kumar and K Manju, respectively, at a function to be held at the Magic Planet, KINFRA Park, on February 26.

The award is jointly instituted by the Federation of Kerala Association in North America (FOKASA) and the University of Kerala for the best Malayalam PhD thesis submitted at the Kerala University. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, citation and a memento. P Arun Kumar has bagged the award for his PhD thesis -’Kochi Rajyathe Likhithangalude Charithraparavum Bhashaparavumaya Padanam’ and K Manju for her PhD thesis ‘Khadanavadanandara Chinthakalude Prayogam Samakaleena Malayala Vimarsanathil’.

The award jury comprising Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University former pro-vice-chancellor K S Ravi Kumar, Kerala University former professor Desamangalam Ramakrishnan and Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University professor A Sheela Kumari selected the winners.