CPM organisational report focuses on strategies for third win

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The draft organisational report prepared by the CPM state secretariat to be presented in the state conference scheduled from March 1 has a road map for the third consecutive win in the assembly elections of 2026. The report, according to sources, analyses in depth the factors that has led to CPM’s continuance in power in the last year’s poll and suggests measures for ensuring the repeat of the win four years later.

The draft report was presented by state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in the state committee meeting that began here on Saturday. Discussion on the report will conclude on Sunday when the report will also be finalized. The state conference ahead of the 23rd party Congress in April in Kannur will be held from March 1 to 4 in Kochi.

It is learnt that the report notes about the overwhelming support the LDF received from minority Christian and Muslim communities.The entry of Kerala Congress (M) to the LDF and open support by various Muslim religious groups were also noted as reasons to substantiate the finding.

