KTU to offer 100 PhD fellowships

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Technological University (KTU) will increase the number of PhD fellowships from next academic year onward.The university syndicate has decided to increase the number of fellowships from the current 18 to 100. The increase in the number of fellowships will come into force from next year’s admission onward, said Dean (Research) Dr Shalij P R in a statement.

The move will help the university continue to attract and retain the best research talents, he added. Until this year, the university had been awarding 18 PhD fellowships. The fellowship carries a monthly research grant of Rs 25,000 and annual contingency of Rs 20,000 for three years. “The grant will encourage more students to take up research under the university. This fellowship will be a boon to those students who cannot pursue research due to financial difficulties,” said Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree.