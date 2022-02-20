Man found dead was killed by youth: Probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of a 34-year-old man, who was found dead in a canal under Kadakkavoor police station limits two days ago, has turned out to be a case of murder. The police have arrested an associate of the deceased on charges of murder. The deceased is Manikantan, 34, of Konath House, Chavadimukku near Kadakkavoor. He was found dead in a canal beneath Kochupalam railway bridge near Kadakkavoor on Thursday.

A detailed probe revealed that Manikantan was allegedly murdered and dumped in the canal by his friend. The suspect was Ajeesh, 28, hailing from Rajakkad in Idukki.According to police, on Tuesday evening, Ajeesh and Manikantan, both masons by profession, met near the railway track at Kochupalam to consume liquor at a secluded place. Eventually, they got into a heated argument that snowballed into a fight.

Some weeks ago, Manikantan was accused of stalking a woman in his neighbourhood by peeping into her house. Ajeesh mentioned this issue and teased Manikantan. This led to an argument between the two following which Manikantan snatched Ajeesh’s mobile phone. The argument soon turned into a nasty brawl during which Ajeesh took a boulder and thrashed Manikantan. When Manikantan fell unconscious, he dumped the body into the canal right beneath the railway track. Manikantan’s family approached the police with a missing man complaint on Wednesday evening.

The police launched a search and found his motorcycle parked near the railway track at Kochupalam by Thursday morning. Soon, the body was found and recovered with the help of fire and rescue services personnel. Since Ajeesh was his close friend, the police took him into custody for questioning. Upon interrogation, he admitted that he sustained those injuries during the brawl with the deceased. The suspect has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

In drunken stupor

