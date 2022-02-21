Arrangements in place for pulse polio drive on February 27

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arrangements are in place to distribute pulse polio drops to 2,15,504 children in the district on February 27. Booths have been set up for the distribution of polio drops to children below the age of five years.

As part of the Pulse Polio programme, the district task force meeting was held at the collectorate. It was chaired by collector Navjot Khosa.

The polio drops will be distributed to 2,130 booths at health centres, Anganwadi, schools and libraries, 53 transit booths at bus stands, railway stations and airports, and 39 mobile units at guest workers’ residences, camps and tourist centres. The booths will be open from 8 am to 5 pm. The drops will be distributed at railway stations, bus stands and airports from 8 am to 8 pm.

The collector directed the representatives of the health department to give special consideration to tribal colonies, slums and guest workers’ residences in the district. Arrangements will be made for the children who are unable to receive the polio vaccine on February 27.

This will be done in collaboration with Asha workers and the Anganwadi staff. The collector directed that the co-operation of all should be ensured for the efficient and successful distribution of pulse polio drops. District Medical Officer Dr Jose D’Cruz, DPM Dr Asha Vijayan among others attended.