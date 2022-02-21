STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Move to convert church into cathedral draws flak

The Mateer Memorial Church is a 184-year-old congregation under the CSI, which follows the congregational style of worship.

Published: 21st February 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mateer Memorial CSI Church,Trivandrum,Kerala. (Image courtesy: WikiMedia Commons)

Mateer Memorial CSI Church,Trivandrum,Kerala. (Image courtesy: WikiMedia Commons)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 1,600 voting members of Mateer Memorial CSI Church who attended a general body meeting unanimously rejected a proposal against illegal acquisition of the church and its associated properties to declare it as a cathedral. TNIE had reported on the issue on January 30.

An action council has been formed with Rajaprasad as president and C F Santhosh Kumar and Sarjine Thomas as conveners to take necessary legal steps to protect the church properties. The Mateer Memorial Church is a 184-year-old congregation under the CSI, which follows the congregational style of worship.

The action council conveners told TNIE that the status quo is that there is no hierarchical authority in the administration and individual congregations are given constitutional right to exercise local administration without external influence.

“This being the case, a non-elected administrative committee of the CSI, South Kerala Diocese had recently proposed the acquisition of the church to name it as its cathedral, with the intention of depriving the congregation of its place of worship, fellowship, and our spiritual home as a community which dates back to our ancestors. Also, we have been denied the right to have our own independent, democratically elected office-bearers to manage the affairs of the M M Church”, said the action council conveners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mateer Memorial CSI Church Cathedral CSI Chruch Congregation
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp