NISH to be made nat’l centre of excellence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) will be developed as an all-India Centre of Excellence in the rehabilitation of differently-abled persons, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R Bindu has said.

On a visit to the NISH campus in the city on Monday to review its activities and new projects, Bindu said the proposal to elevate NISH as a university is under active consideration.

Through its clinical, academic, and research programmes, NISH has made outstanding contributions to help differently-abled persons in Kerala and outside, especially children with speech and hearing impairment, to lead a normal life, the minister said.

The government will encourage and support NISH to come out with new projects. The institute has been provided with state-of-the art equipment and devices, including hearing and speech therapy aids, to enable it to effectively carry forward its activities.