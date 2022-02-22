STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NISH to be made nat’l centre of excellence

On a visit to the NISH campus in the city on Monday to review its activities and new projects, Bindu said the proposal to elevate NISH as a university is under active consideration.

Published: 22nd February 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister R Bindu ( File Photo)

Higher Education Minister R Bindu ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) will be developed as an all-India Centre of Excellence in the rehabilitation of differently-abled persons, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R Bindu has said.

On a visit to the NISH campus in the city on Monday to review its activities and new projects, Bindu said the proposal to elevate NISH as a university is under active consideration.

Through its clinical, academic, and research programmes, NISH has made outstanding contributions to help differently-abled persons in Kerala and outside, especially children with speech and hearing impairment, to lead a normal life, the minister said.

The government will encourage and support NISH to come out with new projects. The institute has been provided with state-of-the art equipment and devices, including hearing and speech therapy aids, to enable it to effectively carry forward its activities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Institute of Speech and Hearing all-India Centre of Excellence Differently-Abled Institute
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp