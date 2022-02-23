Irrigation dept, PWD at loggerheads over plan to cover Vanchiyoor canal

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The move of the public works department (PWD) to cover a portion of the Amayizhanchan canal from Vanchiyoor to Pattoor with concrete slabs has irked the irrigation department — the custodian of the drain - and environmental activists alike.

The project, which was drawn up following demand from local residents to cover the canal using a cut and cover method, has been long pending. The irrigation department has objected to the proposal placed by the PWD recently and has advised the state government to take a final call on whether to implement or scrap the project.

The PWD has sanctioned Rs 24 crore for implementing the project, which aims at covering the canal and widening the road. However, the project hasn’t gone down well with the irrigation department authorities and has raised objections on the technicalities of the project. On Thursday Minister Antony Raju will chair a meeting with the representatives of the residents association.

“Earlier around 300 m stretch of Vanchiyoor canal was covered. Owing to lack of cleaning the normal flow of water gets disrupted as the canal is clogged with garbage,” said an official of the irrigation department.

The official said that untreated sewage is being released into the canal and it would be difficult to identify such violations if the stormwater drain is covered. “We have received a request from the PWD to cover the stormwater drain and we cannot give the nod because of the NGT order which strictly restricts the covering of stormwater drains.

Many states that have covered drains are removing them now. We have given a report against the project and there will be more discussions regarding the implementation of the project,” said the official. The official said that Vanchiyoor - Pattoor Road has very little traffic and there is no need to unnecessarily widen the stretch after covering the canal.

An official of the PWD said that they have approached the irrigation department to get the no objection certificate (NoC). “We are yet to get technical sanction for the project. There is a meeting on Thursday and hopefully, there would be a positive outcome,” said the official. As per the new proposal covering the canal would help prevent garbage dumping and large manholes would be constructed every 50 m for smooth cleaning. Vanchiyoor ward councillor Gayathri Babu said that the project has been long pending.

Environmental activists have also come out strongly against the project citing it is against the rules by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Sanjeev S J, the president of the Environment Protection and Research Council, said that the council will approach the NGT if the government decides to implement the project.

Greens up in arms against project

Environmental activists have also come out strongly against the project citing it is against the rules by the National Green Tribunal.