Puppy stuck in toilet closet rescued after three days, gets new home

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It was a fairytale ending after desperate struggles. Caught in the closet of a toilet complex for three days was a few-day-old puppy. Although he had been bawling all these days, it was only on Tuesday that the SOS reached the fire and rescue department. And the puppy now has a lovely abode, after one of the fire and rescue officers took him home after the rescue.

The incident happened at Chellamcode in Nedumangad in an unused toilet complex in the property under the Thampuran Temple Trust. The fire station at Nedumangad received the call around 1.15pm and a team comprising six officers reached the spot.

“The neighbours said that they had been hearing the wails of the puppy for three days. They contacted us today and we initiated the rescue,” said a fire and safety officer. The puppy was found deep inside the Indian commode and the closet had to be broken by the officers to get the puppy out. “The puppy hadn’t even opened his eyes. We searched for the mother dog but she couldn’t be found. We couldn’t leave the puppy there as it could be attacked and so he was brought to the station. I gave him a bath,” said Anil Kumar S, grade assistant station officer at the station who was part of the rescue mission.

“Although the toilet had been unused, there was a foul smell. And he was given a bath and fed with milk. Later, I called my son to pick up the puppy and take him home,” said Anil. The puppy now has a home in the company of humans and an elderly labrador, Blacky. “I love having pets at home and we have a ten-year-old labrador at home. We have been thinking of getting one more and when I came across him, I decided to take him home. We are now thinking of finding a suitable name. He is healthy and I will take him to the doctors tomorrow,” said Anil.