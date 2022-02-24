Corporation seals illegal furniture unit  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special squad under the health wing of the corporation sealed an illegal furniture workshop at Chandavila ward under Kazhakoottam zonal office. According to officials, the furniture shop was functioning without obtaining a licence or permission from the civic body.

“There have been complaints against the furniture unit since 2019. A local resident filed a complaint against the unit, which was causing serious environmental issues. But we couldn’t take action because the owner managed to obtain an MSME licence. We had approached the Industries Department demanding the cancellation of the licence,” said S S Minu, senior health inspector.

The unit was sealed following the order from the High Court. “The owner had approached the LSGD ombudsman and the HC. Recently, the HC issued an order against the unit. We received the order on February 21 to seal the unit within three days,” said Minu. The corporation has identified around 2,000 illegal trade establishments in the capital.