STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation seals illegal furniture unit  

According to officials, the furniture shop was functioning without obtaining a licence or permission from the civic body. 

Published: 24th February 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sealed

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special squad under the health wing of the corporation sealed an illegal furniture workshop at Chandavila ward under Kazhakoottam zonal office. According to officials, the furniture shop was functioning without obtaining a licence or permission from the civic body. 

“There have been complaints against the furniture unit since 2019. A local resident filed a complaint against the unit, which was causing serious environmental issues. But we couldn’t take action because the owner managed to obtain an MSME licence. We had approached the Industries Department demanding the cancellation of the licence,” said S S Minu, senior health inspector. 

The unit was sealed following the order from the High Court. “The owner had approached the LSGD ombudsman and the HC. Recently, the HC issued an order against the unit. We received the order on February 21 to seal the unit within three days,” said Minu. The corporation has identified around 2,000 illegal trade establishments in the capital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp