FSSAI to rate Trivandrum eateries on hygiene

According to officials, the procedures are nearing completion and third party auditing would be launched immediately.

Published: 24th February 2022

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, as many as 90 food service establishments, including eateries, bakeries and meat shops, in the district will be sporting a hygiene rating. As part of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme — a certification system for food business operators — Food Safety and Standards Authority India (FSSAI) will rank establishments based on their cleanliness. 

According to officials, the procedures are nearing completion and third party auditing would be launched immediately. The establishments are rated based on food hygiene and safety conditions. The programme aims to make available safe choices for consumers. The food safety officers have completed auditing of all the shortlisted eateries at all 14 food safety circles in the district. 

The main focus will be the quality of water used for drinking and cooking, the quality of cooking oil used, safe surroundings, food safety licensing and registration and training for food handlers. 

“Our officers have completed the preliminary auditing of selected eateries. Food and water samples collected from eateries have been given for lab testing. Once the results are out, a third-party auditor would be assigned to carry out the final auditing and a hygiene rating will be given to the establishments. We plan to complete the process by March 31,” said an official of the Commissionerate of Food Safety.

However, the unavailability of enough FSSAI recognised Hygiene Rating Audit Agencies in the state is a challenge for the food safety department. “There is only one recognised agency in the state and we have to get somebody from outside the state to do the rating,” the official added. The FSSAI has allotted Rs 3,000 for each auditing foodservice establishment. 

The rating will be in the form of smileys (1 up to 5. Eateries have to display the certificate prominently so consumers can see the ratings. “The consumer can make better choices with the help of ratings. They will know the hygiene standard of the eatery. It will encourage food business operators to improve their safety standards,” the official said. 

The food safety officials also plan to provide Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) to food handlers in the district. “We have finished FOSTAC training of food handlers at four out of 14 food safety circles. We are aiming to complete the programme by March,” said the official.

