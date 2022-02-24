Membership drive of Congress from Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress general secretary (organisation) T U Radhakrishnan has said that the membership campaign ahead of the party’s organisational elections will start on Saturday. Returning officer G Parameshwara, assistant returning officer V K Arivazhakan and national general secretary in charge of state Tariq Anwar will be attending the meeting which will see state Congress president K Sudhakaran presiding over the programme.

The leadership meeting will see the high power political affairs committee members, senior leaders, state Congress office-bearers, executive leaders, district chiefs, feeder, state Congress office-bearers and cell organisation leaders also attending it.