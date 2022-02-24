STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Membership drive of Congress from Saturday

State Congress general secretary (organisation) T U Radhakrishnan has said that the membership campaign ahead of the party’s organisational elections will start on Saturday.

Published: 24th February 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress general secretary (organisation) T U Radhakrishnan has said that the membership campaign ahead of the party’s organisational elections will start on Saturday. Returning officer G Parameshwara, assistant returning officer V K Arivazhakan and national general secretary in charge of state Tariq Anwar will be attending the meeting which will see state Congress president K Sudhakaran presiding over the programme. 

  The leadership meeting will see the high power political affairs committee members, senior leaders, state Congress office-bearers, executive leaders, district chiefs, feeder, state Congress office-bearers and cell organisation leaders also attending it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp