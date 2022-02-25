STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industrial law reforms: Panel submits report

The expert committee appointed to submit recommendations on industrial law reforms submitted its report to Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

Published: 25th February 2022 02:00 AM

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)



By Express News Service



The minister said the government was committed to implementing the recommendations which would help in achieving ease of doing business. 

The committee chaired by National University of Advanced Legal Studies Vice-Chancellor KC Sunny included Law Reforms Commission vice-chairman K Sasidharan Nair and retired IAS officer T Nandakumar.

The committee has made recommendations to revise outdated laws and simplify certain penalties. A comprehensive change was recommended in industrial laws. It has recommended simplifying the procedures for registers and returns and unification of various laws.

