STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New website launched for information related to Quarries, geotagging

The new website and dashboard of the Department of Mining and Geology was inaugurated by Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

Published: 25th February 2022 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (File photo | EPS)

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The new website and dashboard of the Department of Mining and Geology was inaugurated by Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

It provides information on the functioning of the department and information on applying for licences, sanctions, and passes given by it.

Industries Principal Secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish, Mining and Geology Department director S Harikishore, deputy directors M Raghavan and M C Kishore attended the function. The website has a geotagged map on quarries.

Complete details of all the 593 quarries in the state are available, said an official release. The site was developed by the National Informatics Centre and the C-Dit.  The website is www.dmg.kerala.gov.in and dashboard www.dashboard.dmg.kerala.gov.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mining Geology Website Quarries Geotag
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp