New website launched for information related to Quarries, geotagging

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The new website and dashboard of the Department of Mining and Geology was inaugurated by Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

It provides information on the functioning of the department and information on applying for licences, sanctions, and passes given by it.

Industries Principal Secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish, Mining and Geology Department director S Harikishore, deputy directors M Raghavan and M C Kishore attended the function. The website has a geotagged map on quarries.

Complete details of all the 593 quarries in the state are available, said an official release. The site was developed by the National Informatics Centre and the C-Dit. The website is www.dmg.kerala.gov.in and dashboard www.dashboard.dmg.kerala.gov.in