STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Recent rains, waterlogging and Clogged drains worry  Residents

Since it is a low-lying area, rainwater from Manacud and other areas flow towards Kallattumukku, causing waterlogging.

Published: 25th February 2022 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

The recently completed Manacaud-Kallattumukku stretch. (Photo | EPS, B P Deepu)

The recently completed Manacaud-Kallattumukku stretch. (Photo | EPS, B P Deepu)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though it has been just a few weeks since the first phase of the restoration works of the Manacaud-Kallattumukku road was completed, the stretch is getting flooded again during heavy rain, say residents. In the rains that lashed the capital city two days back, water entered the shops and houses in the area. 

Since it is a low-lying area, rainwater from Manacud and other areas flow towards Kallattumukku, causing waterlogging. Residents said they have been facing the issue for the past 25 years. The lack of a functional drainage system is the main reason for the long-standing issue. The residents said the road was renovated recently. However, it hasn’t resolved waterlogging. 

“The drainage in the area was constructed in 2009. However, it is not adequate to withstand water flowing from the nearby areas. Hence, when it rains, water gushes into the shops and houses. The sloping concrete constructed on both sides of the road has made commuting during heavy showers difficult,” said a resident staying nearby. 

He added that the pits are not visible during the rains, which has caused many accidents in the area. “The authorities should come up with a permanent solution to resolve the issue,” he said. According to another resident, garbage and soil have blocked the drainage. 

“Unless the drainage is cleared, waterlogging will recur whenever it rains. Even the tiles laid on the road will get damaged. Hence, a permanent solution is the need of the hour,” she said.

Vijayakumari V, Kamaleswaram ward councillor, said the area has been facing waterlogging for many years. "Due to the blocked drainage, it is difficult for rainwater to flow away, causing flooding in nearby houses and shops. The Public Works Department (PWD) has already submitted a proposal to the higher authorities to renovate the drainage. They have also come with a proposal to reconstruct the drains so that rainwater can flow towards the Kariyil canal,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manacaud-Kallattumukku Road Water Flood Low-Lying Drainage System Waterlogging Public Works Department
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp