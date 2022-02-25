Recent rains, waterlogging and Clogged drains worry  Residents

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though it has been just a few weeks since the first phase of the restoration works of the Manacaud-Kallattumukku road was completed, the stretch is getting flooded again during heavy rain, say residents. In the rains that lashed the capital city two days back, water entered the shops and houses in the area.

Since it is a low-lying area, rainwater from Manacud and other areas flow towards Kallattumukku, causing waterlogging. Residents said they have been facing the issue for the past 25 years. The lack of a functional drainage system is the main reason for the long-standing issue. The residents said the road was renovated recently. However, it hasn’t resolved waterlogging.

“The drainage in the area was constructed in 2009. However, it is not adequate to withstand water flowing from the nearby areas. Hence, when it rains, water gushes into the shops and houses. The sloping concrete constructed on both sides of the road has made commuting during heavy showers difficult,” said a resident staying nearby.

He added that the pits are not visible during the rains, which has caused many accidents in the area. “The authorities should come up with a permanent solution to resolve the issue,” he said. According to another resident, garbage and soil have blocked the drainage.

“Unless the drainage is cleared, waterlogging will recur whenever it rains. Even the tiles laid on the road will get damaged. Hence, a permanent solution is the need of the hour,” she said.

Vijayakumari V, Kamaleswaram ward councillor, said the area has been facing waterlogging for many years. "Due to the blocked drainage, it is difficult for rainwater to flow away, causing flooding in nearby houses and shops. The Public Works Department (PWD) has already submitted a proposal to the higher authorities to renovate the drainage. They have also come with a proposal to reconstruct the drains so that rainwater can flow towards the Kariyil canal,” she said.