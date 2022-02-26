Assault on guard: Bail to cost student Rs 25,000

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday directed a student in Thiruvananthapuram to deposit Rs 25,000 in the jurisdictional magistrate court, while granting bail to him in a case registered for attacking a security guard, who had questioned him for not wearing a mask following Covid protocol.

Justice Gopinath P issued the order on a bail petition filed by Sahum Sha Rawuther, 24, of Thiruvananthapuram. The prosecution alleged that the petitioner attacked a security guard with a brick when he was questioned for not wearing a mask. He has been in custody since January 27.

The petitioner argued that his continued detention is not necessary for any probe. The prosecution submitted that the petitioner had brutally attacked the security guard. The court said it is taking a lenient view because no criminal antecedents were reported against the petitioner.