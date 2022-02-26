Balaramapuram-Vazhimukku road development may be delayed for another year

K Krishnachand By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Development of the 1.5km stretch between Kodinada and Vazhimukku, which is part of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road widening project, may be delayed for another year as land acquisition proceedings are moving at a snail’s pace. According to sources, the revenue department is yet to complete procedures to identify buildings and land that need to be razed for the project. Authorities are also yet to fix the fair value of the land.

Sanjay Jacob John, Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) told TNIE that survey proceedings are in progress. “We are now carrying out a sub-divisional survey. Valuation of land as well as buildings are also under way. Only after completing the survey and going ahead with subsequent formalities, we will fix the fair value of the land.

Once these proceedings are completed, we can hand over the land to the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) which will carry out the project, for floating a tender, “ he said. As per the present alignment, the land will be acquired through the old Rajapatha road which is situated near the Thykkappalli mosque. Land acquisition will not be a cakewalk for the department as several shop owners are still opposing the move.

According to revenue officials, very little land need to be acquired in the 300-metre stretch as most of the land belongs to the state government. The second reach of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway starting from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram was commissioned in February last year. The work was completed in two years by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) Ltd. A total of Rs 162 crore was earmarked by KIIFB for the second phase.

The widening of the stretch from Karamana to Kaliyikkavila near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border was a long-standing demand of motorists and commuters due to frequent traffic congestion at Balaramapuram, Neyyattinkara and Parassala.Though the National Highways Authority of India is developing a bypass simultaneously, the commuters prefer the previous stretch due to full-fledged commercial activities on two sides of the road.

