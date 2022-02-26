Chellanchipalam to become a tourist destination

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chellanchipalam is all set to become a tourist destination. The place will connect the Varkala, the coastal destination, and Ponmudi. The move will ensure Ponmudi is easily accessible from Varkala by taking the Attingal-Venjaramoodu-Nandiyodu-Vithura route.

Tourists are already arriving in large numbers to visit the 148.25-metre long bridge over the Vamanapuram river connecting the Kallara and Nandiyode grama panchayats. Vamanapuram block panchayat president G Komalam said Rs 25 lakh has been set aside for protection of the Vamanapuram River. The construction of infrastructure such as seating and a play area for children will begin soon.

Fencing will be installed on the bridge to prevent dumping waste into the river. There will be a CCTV camera system for surveillance and a cafeteria for travellers. Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali said Rs 28.69 lakh has been allotted to develop the road on both sides of the bridge. He added that the tender process for the Muthuvila-Chellanchi-Kudavanad road has started.