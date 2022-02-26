Sharp criticism marked late journalist E Somanath’s analyses: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sharp criticism, comprehensive analysis and sense of humour were the hallmarks of the assembly analyses by late journalist E Somanath, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. He was speaking after inaugurating the commemoration organised by the E Somanath Fraternity here on Friday.

The CM said the demise of the journalist was untimely in every sense. He recalled his association with Somanath. “He would give me a smile whenever we would come across in the corridors of the assembly. He used to shoot sharp questions at press conferences. I felt them as critical, not hateful,” he said.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai presided over the function. He said Somanath had a clear political stand which did not reflect in his writings. Kanam Rajendran said Somanath was not among the tribe which believed negative news will bring more attention. Transport Minister Antony Raju said Somanath did not hurt anyone through his works. He endeared himself to all with his mighty pen and soft manners. His analyses were rich with excerpts from the Gita, Quran and Bible, he said.