Silverline project will promote industrial growth: Thomas Isaac

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader and former finance minister Thomas Isaac has rejected apprehensions regarding the financial viability of the Rs 63,000 crore Silverline project.

Speaking at a debate organised by the Centre for Development Studies on ‘The Silverline project and the future of Kerala’ on Friday, Isaac termed Silverline an environment-friendly project that would accelerate the state’s industrial growth through an effective transport system.

In terms of reducing carbon footprint too, Silverline would be a better option, he said. Contrary to media reports, the Silverline does not run through eco-sensitive areas or CRZ zones, Isaac insisted. He also questioned the logic behind raising the issue of financial viability of such a project. “When it comes to spending Rs 60,000 crore for National Highway development, no one asks about viability,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile Professor K P Kannan of CDS pointed out that the government should give priority to other pressing issues like post-flood rebuild and Covid prevention in the state. The government should focus on completing existing projects, rather than going after a financially unviable project like Silverline, he opined.

Questioning the financial viability of the project, Professor Kannan pointed out that the expected project cost of the Silverline - Rs 63,000 crore - would be almost equivalent to that of state government’s total project outlay from 2015 to 2020.

“The government’s total outlay for projects during this period comes to around Rs 47,000 crore. Going by revised estimates it would be around Rs 66,000 crore. Strengthening the existing rail network in the state and developing inland waterways would give the state better mobility, he observed.

The discussion also witnessed the audience raising queries on choosing standard gauge over broad gauge for the project, to which Isaac said standard gauge is the preferred option for high-speed rail projects all over the world.