Govt allots Rs 3.35 crore to repair Valiyathura pier

Work to take off in April; officials urge IIT Palakkad to complete comprehensive study of bridge before monsoon

Published: 27th February 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally efforts are on to restore the Valiyathura pier —  the six-decades-old iconic heritage structure — in the capital which has been shut down for the public and fisherman since Cyclone Tauktae damaged it. The state government has sanctioned Rs 3.35 crore for reconstructing 50 m of the pier, which is one of the popular tourist attractions in the capital. 

According to officials, the project will take off in April and will be completed within eight months.The state government is going ahead with the project despite a study report by CUSAT which has recommended against such a move. CUSAT carried out the study around six years back and as per their report the restoration of the pier is not economically viable and had recommended Rs 2 crore-worth restoration work then. 

Following this, the Port Department had invited EoI (Express of Interest) for renovating and strengthening the pier but had to drop the project as there were not enough participants. Transport Minister Antony Raju, in a release issued here on Saturday, said that the state government would take all efforts to restore the pier which is on the verge of collapse. 

He said that around 10 pillars of the bridge are in a sagging condition and the reconstruction work of the bridge at Valiyathura - which was a hub of fishing and tourism activities - would be completed on a war-footing. 

Earlier, Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil and Minister Antony Raju had visited Valiyathura to review the situation of the pier and had instructed the authorities to take immediate steps to restore it. Ever since the closure of the pier, hundreds of fishermen at Valiyathura have landed in trouble. Former Valiyathura ward councillor Tony Oliver said that successive  governments have come up with several projects to protect the bridge but not a single project got implemented. 

“Earlier there was a project proposal to extend the pier further to facilitate smooth fishing activities,”said Tony Oliver. “During monsoon, hundreds of traditional fishermen use the pier to venture into the sea. In addition to this, hundreds of others do fishing activities from the pier,” Tony added

Study by IIT drags on

It’s been more than eight months since the Harbour Engineering Department roped in IIT Palakkad to carry out a geo-technical study to restore the pier. According to officials, the study did not happen as planned because of Covid situation. “We have contacted the IIT and requested them to complete a comprehensive study to find out the extent of the damage ,before monsoon. 

The current project involves only reconstruction of 50 m of the pier. We will come up with a comprehensive project for the restoration of the remaining portions of the bridge after the study is completed,” said an official. 

