Hotel receptionist murder: Police to seek custody of suspect for interrogation

The CCTV visuals retrieved from the hotel showed Ajeesh approaching Ayyappan with a machete in one hand and a bag in another. 

Published: 27th February 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thampanoor police probing the murder of a 36-year-old receptionist at a hotel will approach the magistrate on Monday seeking custody of the suspect, Ajeesh, for further interrogation and evidence collection. Ajeesh was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday after the police produced him before the magistrate. He has been remanded till March 11. 

According to police, Ayyappan, a native of Nagercoil, was alone at the desk of the hotel at Kalliyode, when he was attacked. The incident took place around 8.30 am on Friday. The accused, who escaped from the spot, was arrested within hours of the murder with the help of CCTV footage.

“Even though the suspect confessed that he committed the crime due to personal vendetta, we need to investigate the exact reason. Ajeesh is a hardcore criminal with several murder and attempt to murder cases registered against him at several police stations. His wife is also a murder suspect. We need to carry out a detailed interrogation in this case,” said Sanoj S, Thampanoor inspector of police. 

Police sources said Ajeesh was engaged in a tussle with Ayyappan when he stayed at the hotel, last October. Ajeesh is already on the history-sheeter list prepared by Nedumangad police. He was arrested last July for stabbing a youth, who allegedly was in a relationship with his wife. The incident took place at Korani near Attingal.

