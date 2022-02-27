Major fire breaks out at hardware shop at Vembayam, one dead

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person died in a fire that broke out in a four-storey hardware shop at Vembayam junction here on Saturday. The deceased is Nizamudeen, 50, of Vembayam. The police have confirmed the death.The fire created a major scare as it erupted in a heavily populated commercial area. There are more than 50 shops located in the vicinity. The fire also spread to a paint shop nearby.

The staff of nearby shops and residents were evacuated as part of the preliminary rescue operation. The fire and rescue services personnel said that short-circuit might have led to the fire.Local people said that they heard the sound of small explosions from the shop where hardware items were stored.

Fifteen units of fire tenders from Venjaramoodu, Attingal and Nedumangad were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control.According to the fire and rescue team, the fire broke out at the building named AN General Stores around 7.30 pm and the entire building was destroyed in the fire. It took nearly four hours to contain the fire. The exact loss in the incident is yet to be estimated, fire force officials said.