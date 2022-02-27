STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One dead in major fire at electrical shop

One person died in a major fire that broke out in a four-storey electrical shop at Vembayam junction here on Saturday.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:59 AM

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person died in a major fire that broke out in a four-storey electrical shop at Vembayam junction here on Saturday. The deceased is Nizamuddin, 50, of Vembayam. The police have confirmed the death.The fire created a major scare as it erupted in a heavily populated commercial area. There are more than 50 shops  located in the vicinity. The fire also spread to a paint shop nearby. The staff of nearby shops and residents were evacuated as part of the preliminary rescue operation. The fire and rescue services personnel said that short-circuit might have led to the fire. 

