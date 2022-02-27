Pinarayi urges MPs to press for Kerala's demands before Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Kerala MPs to take up the state’s pressing issues before the Centre. Addressing the MPs’ conference on Saturday, he said states should be provided GST compensation for five more years after July 2022. The fiscal deficit should be made 4.5 instead of 3.5%, as recommended by the finance commission, he said.

He also urged the MPs to raise their voice against it as the Centre had ignored Kerala’s railway demands in the Union budget. None of the state’s demands, including the Sabari railway line, Nemom terminal, Kochuveli terminal and

Thalassery-Mysuru line found favourable response in the budget. The Railways has not been taking a proactive stance regarding an automatic signalling system between Ernakulam and Shoranur, extending Amrita Express to Rameswaram, renovation of Ernakulam Junction station and other similar requirements, he said.

He urged the MPs to strongly oppose the Centre that brings in legislation on matters that fall under the concurrent list. The state’s demand for a `1,000-crore financial package to facilitate the rehabilitation and welfare of NRKs who returned to the state given the Covid crisis has not got a favourable response from the Centre yet.