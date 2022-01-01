STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aneesh George’s murder was premeditated: Police

Lalan stabbed him with the intention to kill him; he was against his daughter’s affair with him

Published: 01st January 2022 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The murder of Aneesh George, 19, in Pettah on Wednesday was premeditated. The suspect, Lalan Simon, had a prior enmity with him. This has been stated in the remand report filed by the Pettah police. It said his minor daughter’s affair with Aneesh prompted Lalan to resort to the violence and he stabbed the youth with the intention to kill. Aneesh was stabbed to death when he visited Lalan’s daughter at her house in the early hours of Wednesday. His parents had alleged that the murder was a planned attack.

The remand report said Lalan had been anticipating Aneesh’s visit and stabbed him despite objections from his wife and two daughters. Aneesh’s body bore two stab wounds – one on the chest and the other on the back. The knife Lalan used to kill him was hidden in the water meter box and was recovered, the report said.

Lalan had forcibly opened the door of his daughters’ room, where Aneesh was, and stabbed him. Though Lalan had claimed that he stabbed the teenager suspecting him to be a thief, the police debunked the claim when they came to know he knew Aneesh. His daughter and Aneesh sang in the church choir and the youth had visited his house several times. 

Aneesh’s mother Dolly had earlier said that her son went to the girl’s house after getting a phone call, made either by the girl or her mother. Barring Lalan, the family had a good relationship with Aneesh, Dolly had said.

