Kerala to promote carbon-neutral agriculture

In order to mitigate the effect of climate change on the agriculture sector, the state agriculture department would promote carbon-neutral agriculture in the state.

Published: 01st January 2022 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In order to mitigate the effect of climate change on the agriculture sector, the state agriculture department would promote carbon-neutral agriculture in the state. A two-day workshop held in Thiruvananthapuram has suggested a slew of recommendations to the state government to achieve the dream of carbon-neutral agriculture, said Agriculture Minister P Prasad.

“In the first step towards this goal, the state government will form an organic agriculture mission in 2022 to ensure the production of safe food within the state. As part of the mission, farmers will be trained in agriculture practices that reduce emission of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide. Further, ecological engineering, composting, increasing the level of organic carbon in the soil and carbon sequestration in soil will be given more thrust,” the minister said.

Workshops on carbon neutral agriculture will be organised in every panchayat. The reorganisation of agriculture zones based on climate in each zone is imperative.  Hence, devising various agriculture schemes and distribution of planting materials will be done taking note of this henceforth, said Prasad. 

At a glance 
As part of the mission, farmers will be trained in agriculture practices that reduce emission of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide.

