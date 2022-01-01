Qisa film fest invites applications

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prathidhwani Qisa, the prestigious short film festival of IT employees, is inviting registrations from techies. The festival, which is stepping into its 10th edition, has provided a platform to IT professionals from over 650 companies in Kerala to showcase their talents.

The last date for submitting the entries is January 20. Selected films will be screened at end of January at Technopark in the capital city. Along with mementoes, a cash award of Rs 11,111 awaits the best film and Rs 5,555 each for the second-best film, best script & best director, respectively. Best actor, best actress, cinematographer, and editor will also receive special awards. More than 350 short films directed by techies have premiered in Prathidhwani’s Qisa festivals to date. Prathidhwani is a welfare organisation for IT employees in the state.