Six men held for brutal attack on student

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyardam police on Friday arrested six people for the attack on a Plus One student at Vazhichal on December 26. Their identities have not been revealed.

The minor boy said he had gone to take bath in a rivulet when over a dozen men confronted him, tied him to a tree and beat him up after falsely claiming that they had recovered ganja from him.

He was disrobed and forced to drink alcohol. They also clicked pictures and threatened to make it public if he approached the police. Though it was alleged that the police were reluctant to register a case, the officials dismissed the claim and said they registered a case on Thursday.