Vendors hope for better future

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

For Laila Joseph, an ice cream vendor at Shankhumukham beach, the day starts at 9 am with her sitting beside her stall eagerly waiting for customers. She has been selling ice cream here for more than 14 years and it is her only source of income.

“More than the pandemic, the rough sea that devoured the major parts of the beach is why tourists are reluctant to visit. Though the beach has opened, tourists are not allowed near the beach. Even if I start my business in the morning, I hardly get Rs 1,000 a day,” says Laila, who is hoping for good sales this new year.

Like Laila, more than 150 street vendors selling different products depend on the beach tourism at Shankhumukham. Though they are not getting any profit, there is more footfall, especially during the weekends, say the vendors.

However, the time restrictions are affecting the business. “People come here mainly to enjoy the seashore. As the beach is in ruins and there are no seating facilities, they tend to head to other destinations in the city. Though it is an open beach, visitors aren’t allowed after 10pm due to Covid restrictions,” says Praveen Vamadean, who has been running a tea shop in the area for the past 20 years.

“There are more than 100 eateries on the beach. Since vending is not possible near the beach, many have set up their stalls on both sides of the road leading to the beach and also possess the street vendor ID cards issued by the corporation,” says Praveen.

He adds that all street vendors are following Covid protocol. However, another major challenge before the vendor is the ban on disposables.

“The corporation officials have directed us to not use disposables from January 1. Hence, we need to move towards alternatives such as steel glasses and plates. But many customers prefer the disposables due to the Covid threat,” says Praveen.

Another ice cream stall vendor, Anoop Aji says, “We do moderate business as people have started visiting the beaches due to the festive season. However, unless the beach opens, fewer tourists will visit Shankhumukham. The authorities say the beach will open once the road and safety works are completed.”

