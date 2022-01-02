Congress leader held for verbal abuse of Triveni staff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police on Saturday arrested Sasi alias Vellanad Sasi, a Vellanad district panchayat member and Congress leader, for allegedly verbally abusing the employees of a Triveni store and destroying their mobile phones. He is also the president of Vellanad Cooperative Bank.

Police said Sasi’s was enraged as the Triveni store was still functioning in the cooperative bank building despite the expiry of its operational period.“We have arrested him based on a complaint filed by a staffer. We have enough evidence to prove that he is guilty,” said Sheena L, Aryanad sub-inspector of police.

The incident took place around noon on Saturday when he came to the Triveni store and engaged in a verbal spat with the employees. Following the argument, he broke the mobile phones of some of the staff. Last month, Sasi was accused of destroying the plaque in front of the Kidangummal health sub-centre in Vellanad panchayat.

The sub-centre was inaugurated on October 11 by grama panchayat president K S Rajalakshmi. It is alleged that Sasi was upset as he was not invited for the inauguration and that his name was not mentioned on the plaque.

The construction of the health sub-centre started when Sasi was the panchayat president. By the time the board’s tenure ended, 75% of the construction was completed. A plaque announcing the inauguration of the centre by MP Adoor Prakash was erected nearby without any official function.

However, the construction was completed and the official inauguration took place only after the new governing body took office.