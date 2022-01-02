Smrithi Yatra for late Congress veteran PT Thomas to be held Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress has decided to hold a Smrithi Yatra in memory of former state Congress working president and Thrikkakara MLA PT Thomas on Monday. His ashes will be carried from his house at Palarivattom in Kochi.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan and state Congress working president V P Sajeendran will receive Thomas’ ashes from his family and will place its at his mother’s grave at St Joseph’s Church at Upputhode.

The ashes will be carried on an open vehicle and public can pay homage at Kalamassery Premier Junction (7:30am), Aluva Railway Station (8am), Thadiyittaparambu Junction (8:30am), Perumbavoor Yatri Nivas (9am), Kothamangalam Gandhi Square (10am), Neriamangalam (11am), Iron bridge (11:45am), Adimali (12:15pm), Kallarkutty (1:30pm), Parathode (2pm), Murikkasherry (3pm) and Upputhodu (4pm).

The Idukki district Congress leadership will receive the ashes at Neriamangalam. The yatra will culminate at Upputhode St Joseph’s Church at 4pm. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, Satheesan, Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, and Dean Kuriakose will attend the culmination of the yatra at the church.