STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Smrithi Yatra for late Congress veteran PT Thomas to be held Monday

The Idukki district Congress leadership will receive the ashes at Neriamangalam.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

PT Thomas

Late senior Congress leader PT Thomas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress has decided to hold a Smrithi Yatra in memory of former state Congress working president and Thrikkakara MLA PT Thomas on Monday. His ashes will be carried from his house at Palarivattom in Kochi.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan and state Congress working president V P Sajeendran will receive Thomas’ ashes from his family and will place its at his mother’s grave at St Joseph’s Church at Upputhode.

The ashes will be carried on an open vehicle and public can pay homage at Kalamassery Premier Junction (7:30am), Aluva Railway Station (8am), Thadiyittaparambu Junction (8:30am), Perumbavoor Yatri Nivas (9am), Kothamangalam Gandhi Square (10am), Neriamangalam (11am), Iron bridge (11:45am), Adimali (12:15pm), Kallarkutty (1:30pm), Parathode (2pm), Murikkasherry (3pm) and Upputhodu (4pm). 

The Idukki district Congress leadership will receive the ashes at Neriamangalam. The yatra will culminate at Upputhode St Joseph’s Church at 4pm. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, Satheesan, Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, and Dean Kuriakose will attend the culmination of the yatra at the church.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PT Thomas Congress
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp