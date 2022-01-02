Sparjan Kumar takes charge as Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police will take action against cops who forced a Swedish national to empty the liquor bottle on road side he bought from a Bevco outlet at Kovalam for not carrying the bill, said IG G Sparjan Kumar after assuming office as the new city police commissioner on Saturday.

He said the incident was serious and police would take action against the guilty. He also said that the police would crack down on goonda activities in the city. The former managing director of Bevco, Sparjan Kumar replaced Balram Kumar Upadhayay who was promoted as ADGP. He had also served as Thiruvananthapuram commissioner in 2016 when he was DIG.