STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sparjan Kumar takes charge as Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner

The former managing director of Bevco, Sparjan Kumar replaced Balram Kumar Upadhayay who was promoted as ADGP.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

G Sparjan Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police will take action against cops who forced a Swedish national to empty the liquor bottle on road side he bought from a Bevco outlet at Kovalam for not carrying the bill, said IG G Sparjan Kumar after assuming office as the new city police commissioner on Saturday.  

He said the incident was serious and police would take action against the guilty. He also said that the police would crack down on goonda activities in the city. The former managing director of Bevco, Sparjan Kumar replaced Balram Kumar Upadhayay who was promoted as ADGP. He had also served as Thiruvananthapuram commissioner in 2016 when he was DIG.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp