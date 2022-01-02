Two youths rape minor siblings, one arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two sisters, both minors, who went missing from their relative’s house were traced on Saturday. However, it was revealed that they were sexually abused by two youths from Peroorkada. The girls aged 16 and 13 are from Balaramapuram. Soorya, 23, a resident of Peroorkada, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The police said the siblings went missing from their relative’s house at Thamalam on Friday after they went there to visit a church. After reaching the house, they left the place without informing their relatives. They were reportedly taken by the suspects, Soorya and Vishnu aged 23 to various places and sexually abused.

Police said the girls and the suspects were known to each other earlier when their mother was admitted to Peroorkada government hospital. They became acquaintances and later started contacting over phone. Police confirmed that they were sexually abused, after a medical examination. The girls are safe and they were brought home. The police are on the lookout for Vishnu. Soorya was charged under POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody.