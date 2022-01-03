Thiruvananthapuram: Land acquisition hurdles hit Kodinada-Vazhimukku road development

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The development of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila stretch between Kodinada in Balaramapuram and Vazhimukku, has hit a road block owing to land acquisition hurdles.

The Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road development action council, which has launched a stir against the delay in implementing the project, demanded that the state government intervene and ensure speedy completion of the land acquisition procedures and also fair compensation to the land owners.

Sources close to the project said that the work on the project may only begin after eight months. Jacob Sanjay John, Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) told The New Indian Express that the land would be handed over to Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), which is the execution agency of the project, only in six months as several proceedings related to land acquisition are underway.

"Currently, a sub-divisional survey is in progress as part of acquisition. The valuation of land as well as buildings are also underway. After completing the survey, we will go ahead with Section 19(1) declaration and it will be published as gazette notification. Only then, can we start the fixation of the price of building and land for providing compensation. Once these proceedings are completed, we can hand over the land to KRFB for floating tender. Hence, we expect these proceedings will take at least six months. The rehabilitation as part of the acquisition will be carried out simultaneously," Jacob said.

He added that they have settled the disputes of the land owners. "There were widespread protests from traders against the acquisition of land in this stretch, which is why we had to conclude the second phase development at Kodinada. However, we were able to acquire one side of the stretch till Balaramapuram junction under the second phase as a major portion of the land was owned by the government," he said.

Action council to intensify stir

Karamana-Kaliyikkavila development action council general-secretary SK Jayakumar said that they will stage protests in front of Neyyattinkara taluk office and at Balaramapuram junction in the coming days in protest against state government’s failure to provide fair compensation to the land owners.

"The fair value of the land was fixed five years ago. However, the government is yet to provide the compensation. We suspect there is a nexus between the government and some vested interests," said Jayakumar.

Alignment

As per the present alignment, the land will be acquired through the old Rajapatha road which is situated near the Thykkappalli mosque. According to revenue officials, there will be minimal land acquisition in the 300-metre Old Rajapatha stretch as most of the land is in possession of the state government. Only a small portion of land needs to be acquired from the private landowners.

Background

The second reach of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway starting from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram was commissioned in February this year. The work was completed in two years by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) Ltd. A total of Rs 162 crore was earmarked by KIIFB for the second phase.

Recently, the state government has accorded sanction for the draft alignment of the Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch as part of the second phase of the highway development.

The widening of the stretch from Karamana to Kaliyikkavila near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border was a long-standing demand of motorists and commuters due to frequent traffic congestion at Balaramapuram, Neyyattinkara and Parassala.

Though the National Highways Authority of India is developing a bypass simultaneously, the commuters prefer the previous stretch due to full-fledged commercial activities on two sides of the road.