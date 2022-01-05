STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Call to fix defunct streetlights on bridge

Former ward councillor Sasthamangalam Gopan said Keltron was in charge of the maintenance of the lights.

Published: 05th January 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Maruthankuzhi Bridge at night. The streetlights on the stretch has been defunct for several days now | Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several areas of the city feel unsafe after nightfall due to the lack of streetlights, and this has become a threat to the safety of commuters and residents. For instance, despite raising several complaints, the Maruthankuzhi Bridge in the capital city still has no functional streetlights. 

The solar street lights on the bridge were installed by Keltron using the 2014-15 local development fund of Rs 11,40,000 when K Muraleedharan was the MLA. They gradually became defunct one by one and the authorities concerned took no action to fix them.

Former ward councillor Sasthamangalam Gopan said Keltron was in charge of the maintenance of the lights. “However, ever since the new government took charge, no maintenance works have been carried out. This has caused a  huge inconvenience to the commuters and residents. As the bridge is frequently used by buses heading to places like Nedumangad, lack of streetlights cause a serious accident risk,” he said.

“After sunset, it becomes really difficult to travel through this bridge. The road is pitch black and it’s a one-way. So if a vehicle is approaching from the wrong side, it is really hard to see. Earlier, the bridge was filled with potholes too. We hope there are steps to restore streetlights on the stretch soon,” said Nandakishore, a commuter. S Madhusoodanan Nair, Sasthamangalam ward councillor, said he is unaware of the situation and will take the necessary steps soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp