Call to fix defunct streetlights on bridge

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several areas of the city feel unsafe after nightfall due to the lack of streetlights, and this has become a threat to the safety of commuters and residents. For instance, despite raising several complaints, the Maruthankuzhi Bridge in the capital city still has no functional streetlights.

The solar street lights on the bridge were installed by Keltron using the 2014-15 local development fund of Rs 11,40,000 when K Muraleedharan was the MLA. They gradually became defunct one by one and the authorities concerned took no action to fix them.

Former ward councillor Sasthamangalam Gopan said Keltron was in charge of the maintenance of the lights. “However, ever since the new government took charge, no maintenance works have been carried out. This has caused a huge inconvenience to the commuters and residents. As the bridge is frequently used by buses heading to places like Nedumangad, lack of streetlights cause a serious accident risk,” he said.

“After sunset, it becomes really difficult to travel through this bridge. The road is pitch black and it’s a one-way. So if a vehicle is approaching from the wrong side, it is really hard to see. Earlier, the bridge was filled with potholes too. We hope there are steps to restore streetlights on the stretch soon,” said Nandakishore, a commuter. S Madhusoodanan Nair, Sasthamangalam ward councillor, said he is unaware of the situation and will take the necessary steps soon.