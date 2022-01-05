Gutted scrap godown did not have licence to operate: Corp 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The scrap godown which was gutted in the fire at Bund road in Killipalam on Monday was operating without a licence, an inquiry by the city corporation has found. The probe also revealed that many such scrap shops and godowns functioning in the area were violating norms and operating without a licence. The officials said stringent action would be taken against the violators in the coming days.

Local residents alleged that the scrap shop owners at Bund road threaten them whenever they register complaints against the violators. The make-shift shops, built with iron sheets, do not even have a fire extinguisher nor have adequate air circulation.

The residents said the police and the city corporation have failed to take action though they have raised several complaints against the functioning of the shops. “How can the corporation issue a license to sheds made of corrugated sheets,” a resident asked.

Meanwhile, M R Gopan, BJP councillor who is the opposition leader of the corporation, said the civic body has failed to keep a tab on such shops “The city corporation is to blame for the fire accident at Bund road. Fire mishaps happen regularly at Chalai market and East Fort area. The corporation failed to take any action despite these incidents. Many shops are operating without a license. We will address this issue in the next council meeting,” he said.

He added that several shops in the city are operating without corporation numbers for the past 15 years. “The corporation should take action and close down these illegal shops,” Gopan added. Corporation secretary Binu Francis told TNIE that the corporation has started taking action against scrap shops which are not functioning without a licence.

“We are collecting details of such shops and will serve notices to them immediately. Those buildings which have a license but are not equipped with safety tools will also be closed down. We will ask the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to inspect the safety aspects of such shops,” said Binu.

However, a Fire and Rescue Services officer said the scrap shops do not require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the department and it is the responsibility of the local self governments to take action against such shops violating norms.