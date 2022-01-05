STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PWD rest houses will be upgraded to professional standards: Mohamed Riyas

The PWD rest houses in the state will be upgraded to professional standards, Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said.

Kerala Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas

Kerala Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The PWD rest houses in the state will be upgraded to professional standards, Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said. “As part of it, the rest house staff will be given training at regular intervals,” the minister said while inaugurating a training programme for rest house employees here on Tuesday.

“More employees will be hired wherever needed. Necessary arrangements will be made to ensure cleanliness as well. The aim is to transform rest houses into a better hospitality network,” Riyas said. He also said the renovation of the rest houses will be implemented in a timely manner.   

 “New buildings will be constructed in more rest houses. A centralised CCTV system will be implemented. All the rest houses will be connected and monitored from Thiruvananthapuram. The officials from the constituency monitoring team set up to assess public works in the assembly constituencies will also visit the rest houses at regular intervals. The building department has also appointed special inspection teams for this purpose, “ Riyas said. 

