Three teens killed after bike hits tree in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three teenagers travelling on a bike were killed when their vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree at Vazhayila near Peroorkada on Tuesday evening. Sidharth of Peroorkada, Vineesh of Oolampara and Tefin of Vazhayila, all of them 17, are the deceased.

Sidharth was a Plus one student of Cancordia Lutheran HSS School, Peroorkada, and Vineesh was a Plus one student of St John’s HSS, Nalanchira. Tefin’s details were not available. Aruvikkara police said the trio was travelling on a bike registered in the name of Adarsh. However, the deceased trio’s connection with Adarsh is not yet clear.

The trio was heading from Aram Kallu near Nedumangad towards the Peroorkada side when tragedy struck around 4 pm. CCTV footage collected from the accident site showed the bike veering off the road and disappearing into the shrubs on the left side of the road. The bike then hit a tree resulting in the casualties. Though those nearby rushed the injured persons to the Medical College, they could not be saved. The front portion of the bike was shattered in the crash.

A source said Sidharth had gone to a nearby hospital in the morning to get the Covid vaccine. Since he turned up alone, the hospital staff did not administer the vaccine and sent him home. He reportedly received a phone call by 3.30pm, following which he left the house. A source said efforts are on to find out how the trio, who studied in different schools got to know one another.