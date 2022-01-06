STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dance fest explores the beauty of classical forms

The participants between the ages of 10 and 30 were part of the event.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adding grace to the New Year celebrations in the capital city, Kalanjali Foundation organised a one-day classical dance festival titled Balasaraswathi Dance Festival at Vylopilli Samsakrithi Bhavan on Wednesday. The fest featured 25 classical dancers from various genres like Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam and Kathak who mesmerised the audience with their elegant dance repertoires.

“The festival has also helped artists with a venue during the post-pandemic period,” said Soumya Sukumaran, the founder and director of the foundation. “Balasaraswathi was a Bharatanatyam prodigy and one of the legendary women dancers. The event marks the 3rd edition of the annual fest that aims to inspire such artists and honour Balasaraswathi, who made revolutionary contributions to the growth of Bharatanatyam. The participants between the ages of 10 and 30 were part of the event. Many hailed from other countries like Qatar and the USA. As all are not blessed to receive prolific stages like the ongoing Soorya Festival, these venues give young and aspiring artists a lifeline,” said Soumya.

