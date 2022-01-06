Goons barge into four houses, threaten families

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member gang on Tuesday night barged into four houses at Pallipuram and threatened the family members. The Mangalapuram police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

The police said the gang was led by a history-sheeter and fugitive named Shanu, alias Shanavas. Mangalapuram Inspector of Police Sajeesh H L told TNIE that the incident took place around 11.30pm. The suspects barged into the houses in search of one Noufal who had earlier promised to lend money to Shanu.

“As Noufal could not arrange the money, Shanu started threatening him. Later, Noufal went into hiding. Shanu and his two accomplices barged into four neighbouring houses in search of Noufal. As they could not find him, they threatened the family members and fled the scene.

We will verify the CCTV footage to identify the other two people and they will be arrested soon,” the officer said. This is the fourth such incident in the capital in the past one month, beginning with the murder of Sudheesh by an 11-member gang at Pothencode.