STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Goons barge into four houses, threaten families

The police said the gang was led by a history-sheeter and fugitive named Shanu, alias Shanavas.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member gang on Tuesday night barged into four houses at Pallipuram and threatened the family members. The Mangalapuram police have registered a case in connection with the incident. 

The police said the gang was led by a history-sheeter and fugitive named Shanu, alias Shanavas. Mangalapuram Inspector of Police Sajeesh H L told TNIE that the incident took place around 11.30pm. The suspects barged into the houses in search of one Noufal who had earlier promised to lend money to Shanu. 

“As Noufal could not arrange the money, Shanu started threatening him. Later, Noufal went into hiding. Shanu and his two accomplices barged into four neighbouring houses in search of Noufal. As they could not find him, they threatened the family members and fled the scene.

We will verify the CCTV footage to identify the other two people and they will be arrested soon,” the officer said. This is the fourth such incident in the capital in the past one month, beginning with the murder of Sudheesh by an 11-member gang at Pothencode. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp